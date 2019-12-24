October 16, 1934 - December 20, 2019 Clifton (Clif) Douglas was born in Florence County, South Carolina, on October 16, 1934, son of the late Margaretta Burnice Benton and Clifton Williams. Raised in both Florence, SC, and Goldsboro, NC, he entered the U.S. Air Force following high school graduation and served for 21 years in several jobs including air operations supervisor and small arms technician. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked for the United States Postal Service for over 20 years, retiring as a manager of the Bulk Mail Center in Greensboro. He then worked for Hertz Car Rentals at PTI Airport for several years. For the last nine years he worked as a security officer in the Dudley Arts Gallery and Museum at North Carolina A&T State University. Clif led an active life away from the job. He loved working in the yard, hanging out in his workshop working on various projects, traveling, riding his bike, golfing, spending time with and talking on the phone with his children and grandchildren, and visiting and assisting friends. Clif was preceded in death by his mother, Margaretta Benson, his father, Clifton Williams (Gussie), and his brother, Charles Douglas. Lovingly, he is survived by his wife, Annette S. Douglas; three daughters, Dawn Douglas, Heather Douglas and Robyn Woodlea; two sons, Michael Dula (Anya) and Clifton Douglas, Jr. (Donna); sister, Catherine "Cat" Johnson (Charles); grandchildren, Clifton Douglas III, Angelique Douglas, Braxton Dula, Barron Dula, Victor Linford and Gareth Linford; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Clif passed away at Wesley Long Hospital on December 20, 2019, following a very brief illness. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, at Hanes- Lineberry N. Elm Chapel, 515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401. Friends will be received immediately following the service at the funeral home. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your local food banks and/or homeless shelters.
