AUGUST 18, 1939 - MARCH 29, 2020 Paul Henry Doss, 80 passed away late Sunday evening, March 29, 2020 at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, North Carolina. Mr. Doss was born August 18, 1939 in Reidsville, NC to the late Paul Davis Doss and Sue Stanley Doss. Mr. Doss served proudly in the US Army and retired from Unifi Inc. He was a member of Dan River Wesleyan Church in Eden, NC. Mr. Doss is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Faye Carter Doss; sons, Paul Ray Doss and wife Teresa of Madison, and Steve Andrew Doss of home; brothers, Garfield Doss and wife Judy of Pelham, Wilbur Doss of Pelham, Johnny Doss and wife Carolyn of Reidsville; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A private graveside service was held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Reidsville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth NC 27375. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.