AUGUST 18, 1939 - MARCH 29, 2020 Paul Henry Doss, 80 passed away late Sunday evening, March 29, 2020 at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, North Carolina. Mr. Doss was born August 18, 1939 in Reidsville, NC to the late Paul Davis Doss and Sue Stanley Doss. Mr. Doss served proudly in the US Army and retired from Unifi Inc. He was a member of Dan River Wesleyan Church in Eden, NC. Mr. Doss is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Faye Carter Doss; sons, Paul Ray Doss and wife Teresa of Madison, and Steve Andrew Doss of home; brothers, Garfield Doss and wife Judy of Pelham, Wilbur Doss of Pelham, Johnny Doss and wife Carolyn of Reidsville; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A private graveside service was held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Reidsville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth NC 27375. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com

