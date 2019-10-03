JULY 12, 1939 - OCTOBER 1, 2019 Fred Rayford Doss, 80, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Annie Penn Hospital. A 4 p.m. funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Greene and Rev. John Atkins officiating. Burial will follow at Mayodan Municipal Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the funeral home. A Rockingham County native, Fred was born on July 12, 1939, to the late Dallas and Mae Owens Doss. He attended Mayodan Church of God and retired from Unifi. Fred never met a stranger and always enjoyed having a good time. He loved dancing, playing bingo, and watching westerns. Fred also loved racing, sports, and his family. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Manuel Doss; his sisters, Earline Sink, Odessa Sullivan, and Odell Jank; and his brothers, Hassell Doss, Curtis Doss, and Harold Doss. He is survived by his children, Freddie Ray Doss (Denise) of Lawsonville, Teddy Michael Doss (Candice) of Madison, Eddie Dean Doss (Sally) of Madison, Betty Jean Doss of Pasadena, TX, and Jetty Mae Goin (Mike) of Mayodan; his sisters, Patsy Murray of Mayodan, Kattie Talley of Stoneville, Pauline Vaden of Stoneville, Carolyn Smith of Mayodan, Sandy Tilley (Donnie) of Madison; and his brother, Charlie Doss of Stoneville; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lot 2540, 411 S. 2nd Ave, Mayodan, NC 27027. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Fred Doss and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27027
