Stephen Keith Dorsett, 58, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was born on August 5, 1961 in Chatham County to the late William Earl Dorsett and Linda Culberson Dorsett of Siler City, NC. Keith obtained his BS and master's in mechanical engineering from NC State University. Keith was employed by Western Electric and remained with the company his entire career, as it restructured to Lucent Technologies, then General Dynamics. In his free time, Keith enjoyed relaxing in his recliner, with one of the cats on his lap, while he read the daily newspaper, worked the crossword, and watched TV. He especially enjoyed rooting for his team, the Wolfpack. Reading mystery novels, fishing, traveling, and good food were also favorites, but Keith's real passion was listening to music, especially live performances. In conversation, he would often say, "You know, there's a song about that." Keith shared his life with his high school sweetheart, best friend, and wife of 34 years, Annette Phillips Dorsett, at their current home in Greensboro. His family also includes his mother, Linda Dorsett, brother, Mitch Dorsett, niece, Addie Dorsett, mother-in-law, Jeanette Campbell Phillips, and late father-in-law, Gurney Lewis Phillips, all of Siler City, NC, and sister-in-law and her husband, Jo and Joe Lockwood, of Raleigh, NC. The family sincerely appreciates the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from family and friends. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Rocky River Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 4436 Siler City-Snow Camp Road, Siler City, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Keith's honor to the Youth Scholarship Program through High Lonesome Strings Bluegrass Assoc, P.O. Box 482, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313, or to SPCA of the Triad, P.O. Box 4461, Greensboro, NC 27404. Fare you well, fare you well I love you more than words can tell Listen to the river sing sweet songs To rock my soul - Robert Hunter
