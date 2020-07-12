JULY 8, 1932 - JULY 6, 2020 Katie G. Dorsett, 87, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Wesley Long Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, Warren and son, Warren, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Valerie. A walkthrough visitation will be Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market Street, Greensboro from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm. A private memorial service will be held Monday, July 13 at the Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel at 11:30 am. Livestream services will be available. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Piedmont Triad Sickle Cell Foundation.

