NOVEMBER 20, 2019 Elaine G. Dorsett passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, ending an amazing 93-year journey that began in humble beginnings in Pierz, MN. After traveling to Japan to work in the civil service supporting the US military, Elaine was assigned to Fort Benning, GA. She soon met, and married, William C. Dorsett in 1955, and soon moved to the Dorsett family farm in Efland, NC. While still maintaining her job as bookkeeper for Dorsettacres, Elaine went to work at IBM in January 1966 as a personnel clerk and advanced quickly, attaining the title of equal opportunity manager (IBM's first such position). Two of her many accomplishments included getting IBM management to allow female employees to wear pants to work and getting smoking banned in all IBM buildings during working hours. She loved her job, and the many relationships she nurtured over the years. Elaine retired in May 1986, and after a few months back at IBM as a part-time instructor, retired for good. She spent her retirement years enjoying her family and friends, traveling, researching family history, and living life to the fullest. In addition to her husband of 64 years, Elaine is survived by her children, Scott Dorsett (Robin) and Deb Hanson (Keith), and four loving grandchildren: Jordan, Kennedy, Chase, and Casey. The family will hold a private memorial service later, and requests any memorials be made to the incredible folks at Hospice & Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell. One of Elaine's last requests was a plea to her beloved physician, Dr. Arthur Axelbank, to take up her cause of getting North Carolina classified as a right-to-die state, and the family has the utmost confidence that Dr. Axelbank will proceed accordingly.
