APRIL 27, 1950 - MAY 5, 2020 Patricia Ann Dorner, age 70, died peacefully in her sleep on May 5, 2020 at her home in Greensboro, N.C. after a courageous battle with a lifelong disease. Ann was born on April 27, 1950 in Rocky Mount, N.C. to Gordon Stallings Lynch and Pattie Sue Mitchell. Ann had 3 siblings: Carolyn Chandler, Rusty Lynch and Kay Bowman. She married her soulmate of 53 years, Frank Roe Dorner Jr., in 1968 and raised three loving children. She was completely dedicated to her children in all aspects of their lives. She went to school in Greensboro and graduated Grimsley High School in 1968. After her husband Frank joined the U.S. Air Force, they relocated to Germany during his tour of service, where their first child was born, daughter Cassandra Lynn. They would find their way back to the States to settle back down in Greensboro, where they would go on to have their two boys, John David and Daniel Michael. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Pattie Lynch, and sister, Kay Bowman. She is survived by her husband Roe, her children; Sandy (Bobby) Yarborough, David (Stephanie), Daniel and her 5 grandchildren; Emily (20), Nathan (11), Charlotte (6), Westin (5) and Adelynn (4). After spending years at home raising her children, she went on to fulfill her professional career as a vice president in insurance sales. The same dedication she had for raising her children was then applied to a very successful career. Ann will be remembered for the pure love she had for her family and friends. She enjoyed meeting new people and never met a stranger. She really enjoyed talking, as her family can attest to, but her biggest joy in life was by far her grandkids. Best known as MawMaw or Grandma, those kids could make her bad days better with just a call or hug. Ann prided herself in the love her family shared and her family will always cherish the love she gave to them. The family will be holding a visitation at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service on West Friendly in Greensboro on Thursday, May 14 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. An outdoor service will be held Friday, May 15 at 12 p.m. at Staramount Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. There will be a private graveside service immediately following at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Starmount Presbyterian Church, where she and her family are longtime members.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.