GREENSBORO Loren Donnell, 81, died Friday, September 20, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held on Friday, September 27 at New Goshen United Methodist Church, 3700 Randleman Rd. at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Services entrusted to Hargett Funeral Service.
