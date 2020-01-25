FEBRUARY 21, 1947 - JANUARY 20, 2020 Mr. Larry Donnell passed away on January 20, 2020. A homegoing celebration and visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Allen and Associates Mortuary, located at 508 South Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Interment for Larry Donnell will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Salisbury National Park for immediate family only where he will receive full military honors.
Donnell, Larry D.
