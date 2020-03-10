SEPTEMBER 12, 1931 - MARCH 7, 2020 Robert L. Donnell Jr., 88, of Asheboro, NC, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery with Rev. Linda Ferguson officiating. Bob, as he was called by family and friends, was born on September 12, 1931 in Greensboro, NC to Robert and Irene Donnell Sr. He graduated from Asheboro High School in 1949. He served in the Air Force for 4 years, then attended Guilford College and graduated in 1957. After graduating college, Bob worked for Klopman Mills, as an industrial engineer, until 1961, and then he joined BB Walker Corporation where he retired as COO in 1990. Outside of work, Bob served on Asheboro Rotary Club, First United Methodist Church board, United Way committees and chaired the 1976 National Footware Conference. In 1957, Bob married Carol Atcheson and they were married for 49 years until her passing in 2006. Survivors include his three beloved children; Mike Donnell (Moya) of Chantilly, VA; Lisa Silber (Randy) of Richmond, VA; and Anne Stewart Keller (Jim) of Columbus, OH. His wonderful grandchildren are: Thomas and Anna Lee Ware; and Frances, Stewart, and William Keller. He also leaves a sister-in-law, Virginia Atcheson. In Bob's spare time, he enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing, playing cards, and hanging out with family and friends the most. The family will receive visitors Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the First United Methodist Church, Boy Scout Troop 527, 224 N. Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC 27203 or Hospice of Randolph/Piedmont, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.