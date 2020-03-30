GREENSBORO Bernice Donnell-Davis, 94, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N O'Henry Blvd, Greensboro, NC at 1:00 pm. Services are entrusted to Hargett Funeral Service, Inc.

