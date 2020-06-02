November 28, 1928 - May 30, 2020 Edna Dunn Donathan, of Aberdeen, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was at peace and was surrounded by her family. Edna was born on November 28, 1928 and lived her entire life in the Sandhills. For 64 years, she was married to Marshall J. Donathan, who passed away in August of 2013. She was the daughter of the late Luther and Ina Dunn, of Pinehurst, and sister to the late Bobbie Bobbitt. She is survived by her daughters, Doreen D. Wicker and Sue D. White of Greensboro, and son, Jim Donathan of Elon. She was a proud grandmother to Beth Monroe Tisdale (Xan) of Greensboro, Chuck Wicker (Jody) of Charlotte, and Liz Wicker of Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was also a loving great-grandmother to Boyd, Reece, and Finley Tisdale and Hasely Wicker. Edna was a longtime member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church, the Cardinal Book Club, and the Aberdeen Home and Garden Club. A graveside service will be held Wednesday afternoon at Bethesda Cemetery. The family would like to express its appreciation to the caregivers whose skills and dedication helped their mother maintain her quality of life until the very end. It is with heartfelt thanks that her children recognize longtime family friend, Amanda Lawson, whose loving care allowed Edna to enjoy the comforts of her home during this past year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 1002 North Sandhills Boulevard, Aberdeen, NC, 28315 or to FirstHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Rd., Pinehurst, NC 28374. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
