December 21, 2019 Mrs. Bernice Alston Doggett passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late William C. Doggett, Sr. and mother of William, Jr., Kim ad Kenneth. Bernice was an elementary teacher in Greensboro City Schools for thirty years. Services for Mrs. Doggett will be on Friday, December 27, 2019. Family hour will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the celebration of life service at 12:30 p.m. at St. James Presbyterian Church, 820 Ross Avenue. The family is assisted by Hinnant Funeral Service. Hinnant Funeral Service 512 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Doggett, Bernice
To plant a tree in memory of Bernice Doggett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.