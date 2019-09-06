NOVEMBER 20, 1939 - SEPTEMBER 2, 2019 Virginia "Sue" Phillips Dodson, 79, of 12 Montauk Lane in Palm Coast, FL, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. Immediately following the service, the family will gather at the CB Hut on Boone Road for a reception. Visitation will be held on Saturday evening, 6 to 8 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home. Sue was born November 20, 1939 in Carroll County, VA, to the late Dallas Phillips and Bessie Rigney Phillips. Sue had a passion and love for softball. Many nights you would see her on the pitcher's mound with her white knee pads and matching visor. Sue's softball career spanned over 40 years. During that time, countless lifelong friendships were formed. Sue was admired and respected by all and will be missed greatly by her softball family. She also enjoyed dancing. Her greatest love was her family. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Sue Dodson Prater and husband, Kenneth, of Palm Coast, FL; four sons, Jamey Dodson and wife, Beth of Martinsville, VA, Derek Dodson and wife, Sarah of Knoxville, TN, Todd Dodson and wife, Tracey, of Eden, and Chris Dodson and wife, Denise, of Eden; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Robert James Dodson, Sr.; brothers, Tommy Phillips and Dallas Phillips, Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Lydia Dodson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34232 or to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd Eden, NC 27288
