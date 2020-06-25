DECEMBER 7, 1931 - JUNE 23, 2020 Neal Carlton Dodson, 88, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Hospice Home of Rockingham Co. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, in Evergreen Memory Gardens with military rites. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear face masks or coverings. A native of Oak Ridge, in Guilford Co., he was a son of the late Lassie Albert and Sudie Moore Dodson and had lived in Reidsville most of his life. Neal retired from the Cone Mills Edna Plant in Reidsville and he worked as the site manager of Penn Rose Mall until he retired. He was a US Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict serving on the fire crew, was a life-long member of Baptist Temple Church where he served on various committees and as a Boy Scout leader. Neal loved the Red Socks, golf, bowling and was a licensed auctioneer. He loved antiques and he and his wife, Jean, operated an antique shop in downtown Reidsville. Neal enjoyed people and he never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his first wife, Betty Roseman Dodson. Surviving is his wife of 33 years, Jean Cobb Dodson of Reidsville; children, Michael Monroe Dodson, Donna Jones-Pugh (David), and Scott Clifton Newcomb (Brenna), all of Reidsville; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Friends are encouraged to come by Citty Funeral Home to sign a register and pay respects to Neal. Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Rockingham Co., P.O. Box 381, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. Reidsville
