OCTOBER 11, 1959 - SEPTEMBER 9, 2019 MAYODAN Joni Lynn Dodson, 59, died on Monday, September 9, 2019 at her residence. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison. Interment will follow in the Shelton family cemetery in Sandy Ridge. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m., Friday at the funeral home and all other times at her father's residence. Joni was born on October 11, 1959 in Rockingham County to Wendell Dodson and the late Judy Gail Shelton Dodson. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. Her love of cats was evident; however, her greatest joy was her family and her beloved grandson. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Thurman and Ruby Shelton and paternal grandparents, Turner and Orie Dodson. In addition to her father, survivors include her daughter, Nikki Dodson Allen, and husband Randy of Raleigh; grandson, Garrett Allen and a host of special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Barry Joyce Cancer Support Fund, 725 Ayersville Road, Madison, NC 27025 and/or Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Rd. Madison, NC 27025
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.