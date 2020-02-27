MAY 31, 1931 - FEBRUARY 25, 2020 Elroy Dodson, 88, died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born in Randolph County on May 31, 1931. He is survived by two sons, Gary Dodson and wife, Shelley and Phil Dodson and wife, Melissa; three granddaughters, Amanda Somers, Whitney Bradshaw, and Bailey Toomes; three great-grandchildren, Addison, Hayden and Drake Bradshaw and many friends. Per Elroy's wishes, there will be no memorial service or visitation. George Brothers Funeral Service Greensboro, NC

