Sylvia Eakes Dixon, 79, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at her home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Lowes United Methodist Church with Rev. Allen Pruitt officiating and burial will follow in the church cemetery. A native of Person Co., she was a daughter of the late Roy and Barbara Florene Wheeley Eakes, she had lived in Reidsville most of her life. Sylvia was a former employee of Brookside Industries, and an active member of Lowes United Methodist Church. She loved her family and her neighbors, loved to travel and help people. Sylvia enjoyed cooking and she always brought so much food to family events that people had to make several trips to her car to bring it all in. She was preceded in death by her parents and by a husband; Thomas Spencer Dixon, her brother; Robert Eakes, and a sister; Norma Jean Shelton. Surviving is her son; Carlton Dixon of the home, sister; Emily Bohanon of Roxboro, and several loving nieces and nephews. The family will see friends from 10:00 till 11:00AM Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Lowes United Methodist Church , prior to the funeral. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Dixon family. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
