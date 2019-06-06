RANDLEMAN Mr. Charles Lee Dixon, Jr., 71, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at High Point Medical Center with his family by his side. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Cedar Square Friends Meeting with Pastor Michael Fulp officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Mr. Dixon was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bessie Dixon; and brother-in-law, Mack Royal. Charles proudly served his country in the US Army in the Vietnam War. He was a volunteer fire fighter with Guil-Rand Fire Department, loved to fish, enjoyed gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. He worked with the electrical company Dobbins Electrical and multiple companies for apartment maintenance in High Point and Greensboro over the years. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gloria Shepherd Dixon; son, Charles Lee Dixon, III; son, Jamie Dixon (Misty); grandchildren, Donald Phillip, Tory Alexis, and Lindsey Summer Dixon; sisters, Elizabeth Welborn (Max), Joyce Royal, and Judy Jones; his dog, Meko; as well several other family members and friends whom he loved. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Square Friends Meeting, 7546 Harlow Rd., Archdale, NC 27263 or to the Randolph County Honor Guard, P.O. Box 1672, Asheboro, NC 27204.
