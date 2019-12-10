DECEMBER 3, 1940 - DECEMBER 8, 2019 Joyce Faulkner Dixon, 79, gained her angel wings when she peacefully passed away at her home on Sunday morning, December 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday December 11, 2019, at Southside Baptist Church, with Pastor Howard McNeill officiating. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 on Wednesday, prior to the service in the church fellowship hall. Joyce was born in Siler City, NC on December 3, 1940 to the late Henry Clay Faulkner, Sr. and Lucille Joyce Faulkner. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Thomas Henry Dixon, as well as her brother, Henry Clay Faulkner, Jr., special sister-in-law, Barbara, and her husband Jim Fields. Joyce graduated from Guilford High School in 1959. As a young girl, Joyce committed her life to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She loved her church family and was a faithful member of Southside, where throughout the years she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, helped with Vacation Bible School, was a nursery worker, and served on numerous committees. Joyce also enjoyed crossword puzzles, and she loved all things chocolate. As much as Joyce loved her friends, family was most important to her, and she was definitely the family matriarch. She was blessed by her family, including Tom Jr. (Sharon), Lisa Oliphant (Keith), Eddie (Elaine). Joyce was "Granny" to her grandchildren, Amber (Kevin), Andrew (Kim), Aaron (Katie); Mackenzie (Zack), Clay and Chloe. Joyce is also survived by great-grandchildren, Michaela, Noelle, Luke, Jason and Jaylyn, as well as several special nieces and nephews. Joyce will be remembered as the most loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and granny. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southside Baptist Church, KidVenture Ministry, 1001 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406 or to Ronald McDonald House, 419 South Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Dixon family with funeral arrangements. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive
