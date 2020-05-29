GREENSBORO Donald Dixon, 76, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 1 at 11 a.m. at Reedy Fork Baptist Church, 4709 Yanceyville Rd., Browns Summit. Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel is assisting the family.

