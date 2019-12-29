GREENSBORO Donald Lloyd Dixon, 82, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Service arrangements are incomplete at this time. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Dixon family.
