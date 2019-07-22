DIXON, BETTY HARMON DECEMBER 6, 1943 - JULY 20, 2019 Betty Harmon Dixon, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 at Covington Wesleyan Church with Rev. Ralph Clayton officiating. The family will receive friends at Covington from 6-8 PM on Monday, July 22nd, 2019 and other times at the home. Betty was born to the late Gorrell and Grace Parrish in Stokes County, NC. She retired from the Rockingham County School System after giving more than 20 years of service. She was also a devoted member of the JOY Group and Covington Wesleyan Church. Betty loved traveling and visited all 50 states, but most of all; she loved her family and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her girls, Wendell Harmon; son, David Harmon; brothers, James Parrish and Gorrell Parrish; sister, Mary Lou Bradshaw. Survivors include her husband of 16 years, Davis Dixon; daughters, Gina Stephens and husband Keith, Jan Denny and husband, Wayne; Step-Daughters, Rena Walker and husband, Ken, Stephanie Truell and husband, Tom; grandchildren, Andrew Stephens, Jared Stephens and wife, Sydney, Erin Stephens, Caroline Denny and Landon Denny; step grandchildren, Maghon Taylor and husband Chris, Clint Walker and wife, Alyson, Kasey Helms and husband Tyler along with three great grandchildren; siblings, Randy Boles and Peggy Moore as well as a large extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Covington Wesleyan Church at 3218 Vance Street Extension, Reidsville, NC 27320. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com. Wilkerson 1909 Richardson Drive
