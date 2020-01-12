JULY 23, 1932 - JANUARY 9, 2020 Norma Rosalie Diering, 87, passed away, leaving behind a legacy of endless love and kindness. Whether she was playing cards with her grandkids, spoiling her beloved pets or rocking on her front porch, she had kind words and a loving heart to share. She also had a playful side and was known for her wicked sense of humor. She loved her family unconditionally and that love was returned tenfold. Norma was preceded in death by her daughter Karen Clark (Steve) and her brother Robert Colbridge. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Louis, her son Karl, daughter Janet Berger (Bruce), daughter Arleen (Edward Dalton), son Kris (Ceil), brother Oliver Colbridge, her eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410. Burial will follow the service at Westminster Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7:00 9:00 PM Monday, January 13, 2020. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Diering, Norma Rosalie
