MARCH 7, 1962 - JULY 18, 2019 John W. Dickens, 57, passed away July 18, 2019 at Beacon Place in Greensboro, NC. A 2:00 p.m. funeral service will be held Monday, July 22 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the chapel from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Burial will be at Westminster Gardens. John was born March 7, 1962 in Roanoke Rapids, NC to the late John and Carolyn Dickens. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduated from Greensboro College. John enjoyed working with his colleagues for 33 years at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in the cath lab. He was an avid tennis player, loved "hair band" music and attending concerts. He attended Lynwood Lakes Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Melissa Dickens, of Greensboro. Also surviving is his brother, James Dickens (Maria Green). Other survivors include a cousin, Steve Taylor (Rae), as well as a brother-in-law, Arthur Moore, and a sister-in-law, Pamela Moore. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Patricia Moore. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisadddick.com Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel 1118 N. Elm Street

