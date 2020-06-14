APRIL 24, 1926 - JUNE 10, 2020 Lilja Halldora Gudjonsdottir Dick, 94, died peacefully at home on June 10, 2020. Born in Hafnarfirdur Iceland she is survived by her 4 children Mary Russo, Margaret Lilja Barnes (Randy), Jon Dick (Stephanie) and Tom Thomasson. Her 4 grandchildren, Anna Barnes Mollenkopf (Tyler), Kathryn Barnes Behrhorst (Charles), Lea Thomasson, Benjamin Thomasson (Rachelle) and her great-granddaughter Matilda Rose Mollenkopf. She is also survived by her brother Svavar Gudjonsson and many neices and newphews. She is predeased by her husband H. Thomas Dick. There are no plans for a service at this time. Triad Cremation and Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Street
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.