APRIL 24, 1926 - JUNE 10, 2020 Lilja Halldora Gudjonsdottir Dick, 94, died peacefully at home on June 10, 2020. Born in Hafnarfirdur Iceland she is survived by her 4 children Mary Russo, Margaret Lilja Barnes (Randy), Jon Dick (Stephanie) and Tom Thomasson. Her 4 grandchildren, Anna Barnes Mollenkopf (Tyler), Kathryn Barnes Behrhorst (Charles), Lea Thomasson, Benjamin Thomasson (Rachelle) and her great-granddaughter Matilda Rose Mollenkopf. She is also survived by her brother Svavar Gudjonsson and many neices and newphews. She is predeased by her husband H. Thomas Dick. There are no plans for a service at this time. Triad Cremation and Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Street

