MAY 20, 1925 - OCTOBER 20, 2019 Harvey H. Dick, 94, of Westover Drive, died Sunday, October 20 at Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 27 at First United Methodist Church, by the Rev. Doug Rowe. Burial will follow in the Lexington City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, October 25 at Davidson Funeral Home. Mr. Dick was born May 20, 1925 in Guilford County to Grady Lacy Dick and Cora Elizabeth Clapp Dick. After graduation from Greensboro High School, he entered the US Marine Corps in 1943, serving in the Pacific during World War II. He came to Lexington as an accountant for the Frank Buck Co. In 1954, he entered into a partnership with Woodrow McKay Realty. He bought Mr. McKay's interest in 1965 and changed the name to Best Realty, which he operated for more than fifty years. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church and was instrumental in starting Lexington Housing Community Development Company, which helps individuals and families achieve homeownership. His wife, Pearl Hege Reynolds Dick, and his daughter, Catherine Dick, preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Thrower, and husband, George, of Charlotte; and his nephew, Tommy Haithcock and wife, Beverly, of Greensboro. Memorials should be made to First United Methodist Church, 310 S. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292 or to Lexington Housing CDC, 21 W. 2nd Street, Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington NC 27292
