REIDSVILLE Eddie Lee Dick, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. Memorial services will be conducted 3 p.m. Friday, March 6 from the chapel of Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street.
Service information
Mar 6
Memorial Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Johnson & Sons Chapel
115 Holderby Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
115 Holderby Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
Guaranteed delivery before Eddie's Memorial Service begins.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.