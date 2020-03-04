REIDSVILLE Eddie Lee Dick, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. Memorial services will be conducted 3 p.m. Friday, March 6 from the chapel of Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street.

Service information

Mar 6
Memorial Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
3:00PM
Johnson & Sons Chapel
115 Holderby Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
