JULY 24, 1985 - DECEMBER 23, 2019 Crystal Dawn DiBella, age 34, of Lexington, passed away on Monday night, December 23, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Bethesda United Methodist Family Life Center officiated by Pastor Rick LeBaube. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Crystal was born July 24, 1985 in Forsyth County. She was born to Richard Darrell DiBella and Wendy Latham Henderson. She was an adventurer of the outdoors and was a member of the Triad Jeep Club. Surviving are her loving parents; stepmother, Beverly DiBella; stepfather, Jeff Henderson; sister, Aleshia DiBella; stepbrother, James Preskitt; stepsister, Lauren Preskitt; grandparents, Buddy and Elaine Latham and John and Linda Horton; and devoted friend, Sylvia Coghill. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the donor's choice. Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel is assisting the family.Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.
DiBella, Crystal Dawn
