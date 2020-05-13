MAY 31, 1932 - MAY 8, 2020 Deacon Samuel Dewberry Sr. went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 8, 2020. Visitation will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 at Brown's Funeral Home. A service honoring his life will be held on Thursday, May 14 at Lakeview Memorial. A loving husband, father, and devout Christian. He will be missed by all. Brown's Funeral Home 909 East Market Street Greensboro, NC 27401

To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Dewberry, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

