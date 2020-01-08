AUGUST 22, 1928 - DECEMBER 23, 2019 GREENSBORO - Mr. William "Bill" T. DeSanto passed away on December 23, 2019 at Hospice Beacon Place. He was born August 22, 1928 in Clyde, NY, son of Rocco and Angelina (Storto) DeSanto. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert (Bob) E. DeSanto. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on January 10, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 2715 Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro, NC. Inurnment will take place at the church. Following the service, the family will receive family and friends at the church fellowship hall. He is survived by his wife, Delores A. DeSanto, his daughters; Rox Anne D. Jacot (Jeff), Joy D. Savage (David), Teresa Musick (Carroll), Mary Johnson (Ron), Rick Buckner, Carolyn Williams (Bill); brother Donald R. DeSanto (Sue); eleven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend thanks to the staff of the Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the DeSanto family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
