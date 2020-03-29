OCTOBER 29, 1961 - MARCH 16, 2020 Stephen DeRose passed away at his home in Greensboro, NC on March 16, 2020. Born in Benton Harbor, MI to the late Thomas and Catherine DeRose, he later migrated to Santa Barbara, CA and then to Greensboro, NC. Stephen was the second youngest of 11 children and if you were lucky enough to be acquainted with Stephen, you would know he was "all about family." Stephen is survived by siblings Gerald (Sue) DeRose; Michael and Christopher DeRose, Ann (Tom) Wentling , all of Santa Barbara, CA; Cathy (Sam ) Rustin of Murrieta, CA; Jane (Murry) Westall of Seal Beach, CA; John DeRose of Miami FL; and Bonnie DeRose of Pittsford, MI. He is also survived by his former wife, Linda DeRose of Greensboro, NC. Stephen was also "the favorite uncle" to 16 fun and wonderful nieces and nephews, along with 12 great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings Susan and James DeRose. Stephen was a loving, caring, generous soul and possessed a great sense of humor. In addition to his great love for his family, he also enjoyed his travels abroad, his friends, live music, Michigan sports and Formula 1 racing. Stephen was a very creative artist and provided all clients with the greatest attention to detail. He took great pride in his work. By the end of each project he had made fast friends Stephen will be missed greatly by all - family, friends and his clients - who then in turn, also became friends. Condolences may be shared with family at www.AdvantageGreensboro.com. Contributions in Stephen's memory may be made online to CaringBridge in honor of Stephen's niece, Marisa Westall. A memoriam was prepared by his family and can be viewed on "YouTube." A family memorial service will be held in Michigan at a later date.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.