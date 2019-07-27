Garland "Jack" Dempsey, Jr., 87, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Jack was born in Guilford County, NC, son of the late Garland and Edna Dempsey. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Jack was a member of American Legion Post 53 and lifelong member of VFW. He was also a member of Reavis Memorial Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Dempsey was preceded in death by his great-great-grandchild, Levi Emanuel Degner. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ruby C. Dempsey; daughter, Linda Byerly and husband, Carl of Thomasville; son Dr. Gary L. Dempsey and wife Dana of Hickory; grandchildren, Michelle Owens and husband, Woody, CJ Byerly and wife, Amy; great-grandchildren, Christen Degner and husband, Nick, Kayla Butler, Brandon Wilson, Jared Owens, Lauran Chappell, EJ Owens, Kenton Owens and great-great-grandchild, Elijah Lee Degner. Memorial contributions may be made in Jack's memory to Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 4601 Forbes Blvd., Suite #130, Lanham, MD 20706. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Dempsey family. Online condolences may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes Lineberry Funeral Service
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.