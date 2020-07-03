GREENSBORO Sequoyah Jonquil Delaney II, 16, died Monday, June 22, 2020. Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 4 at Faith Believers Church, 3004 Executive Dr. Regional Memorial Cremation is in charge.

To plant a tree in memory of SEQUOYAH DELANEY II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

