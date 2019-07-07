GREENSBORO Shirley Louise Neal DeLancey, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 3, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held later in the year. Shirley was born the third of eleven children to the late Ruby Sherron Neal and Abe Daniel Neal on October 15, 1936. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Peggy Neal Berry, David Neal and Geri Neal Rose. Survivors include her daughter, Mitzi DeLancey Vernon and husband, Michael; granddaughters, Lindsay and Kaylee Vernon; siblings, Clyde Neal, Taylor Neal, Jimmy Neal, Nancy Neal Betters, Dawn Neal Mann, Pamela Neal Richardson, Steven Neal as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Shirley was genuine and selfless and loved whole heartedly. She was filled with faith and was a true example of perseverance. Her daughter, son-in-law and her granddaughters, affectionately known as "her babies", were the loves of her life. She had a true gift with animals, as we called her "Dr. Doolittle", as they could sense her affection. Her family would like to sincerely thank the management and staff of Guilford House Assisted Living & Memory Care for the wonderful care and love that was provided to her over the past three years. In lieu of flowers, we are requesting that memorials be made to the Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville, NC 27320, or to the Alzheimer's Association, 4615 Dundas Dr, Greensboro, NC 27407. Wilkerson Funeral Home in Reidsville, NC is serving the family. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith - 2 Timothy 4:7
