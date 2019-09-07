REIDSVILLE Kim Lee Dejournette, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 12 p.m., Tuesday, September 10 from the chapel of Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street.
REIDSVILLE Kim Lee Dejournette, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 12 p.m., Tuesday, September 10 from the chapel of Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.