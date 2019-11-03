MARCH 21, 1932 - OCTOBER 26, 2019 Konni, 87, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, peacefully at her home. Konni was born March 21, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Henry & Marie Seymour. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Chick Dee. Konni loved to travel and was an avid writer and artist. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care 2500 Summit Ave. In keeping with Konni's wishes, no formal services will be held. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407
