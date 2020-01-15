AUGUST 30, 1929 - JANUARY 13, 2020 Chick W. Dee, 90, passed away peacefully Monday January 13, 2020. A native of Brooklyn, New York, Chick was the husband of 65 years to the late Constance "Konni" Dee and the son of the late, Louis De Paolis and Gilda Spinelli De Paolis. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Korean War. Chick was a 60 year member of the Free Masons and an 18 year member of the Elks Lodge #602 in Greensboro, NC. Chick's favorite pastimes were traveling the world with his beautiful wife, Konni, fishing, and enjoying a game of pool with his friends. Chick will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Survivors include his sisters, Searphine A. Alvarez, Lucy Aversano, and Josephine Kondas, all of New Jersey. In keeping with Chick's wishes, no formal services will be held at this time. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
