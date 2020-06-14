GREENSBORO Mildred DeBerry, 90, died Saturday, June 6, 2020. Graveside services, 11 a.m., Monday, June 15 at Maplewood Cemetery, immediate family only. Viewing, Sunday, June 14, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Community Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred DeBerry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries