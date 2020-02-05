GREENSBORO John Charles Deberry, died Monday, February 3, 2020. His memorial service will be held at Calvary Christian Center, 369 Air Harbor Road on Thursday, February 6 at 1 p.m. Perry J. Brown Funeral Home will be handling his services.
Deberry, John Charles
