MARCH 12, 1938 - MAY 18, 2020 Mr. Robert "Bobby" Gordon Deans, 82, beloved husband, father and grandfather, departed this life on Monday, May 18, 2020. Bobby is survived by his wife, Doris Deans, one son Gregory Deans (Kimberly), and three grandchildren, Jerrell (Erica), Keyon and Kirsten. A public viewing will be held at Hinnant Funeral Home, 512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 1 to 6 p.m. A private funeral service will be held for the family at Mount Zion Baptist Church, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 12 p.m. The service will be live streamed through mtzbc.com. Hinnant Funeral Service is assisting the Deans family. Hinnant Funeral Service 512 Martin Luther King, Jr Drive
