JUNE 1, 1943 - SEPTEMBER 13, 2019 June Fields Dean, 76, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was born on June 1, 1943 in Guilford County, the daughter of Thurman and Helene Connor Fields. June worked with Sears Roebuck. until her retirement. June loved watching sports, especially the Atlanta Braves and the N.C. State Wolfpack. She liked working jigsaw puzzles, reading and spending time with her children and grandchildren. June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend to many. She will be deeply missed. June was preceded in death by her husband, Henry "Hank" Dean; two sisters, Sheila Manning and Sheryl Smith and brother, Terry Fields. She is survived by her children; Robert C. Moser and wife Kim of High Point, NC, Carol Moser Huffman and husband Skip of Raleigh, NC; Step sons, Henry Dean and wife Tonya of Thomasville, NC and Jimmy Dean and wife Kristie of Greensboro, NC; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 pm at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. Gravesides services will be held on Wednesday, 1:00 pm at Guilford Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, NC 27407
