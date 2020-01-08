GREENSBORO Dewey H. Dean, 76, died Thursday, January 2, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 22, 6 to 8 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd.

