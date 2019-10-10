GREENSBORO M. Carmen Medina De Rea, 72, died Monday, October 7, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, October 10 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1414 Gorrell Street. Interment will take place in Mexico. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.
