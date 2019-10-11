Maria Teresa Garcia de Ortiz, 85, passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Maria was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, watching her soap operas and reading. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving are 3 children, Alicia Ortiz Garcia (Gerardo) of Mexico, Jose Ortiz Garcia of Stokesdale, and Maria Teresa Ortiz Gonzalez (Hugo, Sr.) of Stokesdale; and 3 grandchildren, Hugo R. Gonzalez, Jr., Sergio E. Gonzalez, and Marcela Gonzalez. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Ortiz family. You are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.forbisanddick.com.

