SEPTEMBER 27, 1941 - SEPTEMBER 8, 2019 GreensboroMr. Joseph "Joe" Nathan Day, 77, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home. He was born in Guilford County to the late Colon and Ruth Moran Day. He served in the National Guard for six years. Joe was a route salesman for Merita Bakery for over 40 years, retiring in 2004. He loved car racing and all sports, riding motorcycles and playing cards with friends. Joe also loved traveling, having visited all 50 states, Canada and Mexico. He was a member of Hickory Chapel Wesleyan Church. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jean Payne Day of the home; one daughter, Tamela Day (Rodolfo) of High Point; brother Howard Day of Pleasant Garden; brother-in-law Roger Payne (Rosemary) of Kernersville; sister-in-law Debbie Payne (Steve) of Trinity; a niece, Kathy and family of Ohio. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bob Glasgow officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cumby Family Funeral Service High Point Chapel. Memorials may be made to Hickory Chapel Wesleyan Church, 301 Hickory Chapel Rd., High Point, NC 27260. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point NC 27262
