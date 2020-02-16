GREENSBORO George Dawkins, Sr., 70, died Friday, February 7, 2020. A homegoing celebration will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 in the Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market Street, Greensboro at 12 noon. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. is assisting the family.

