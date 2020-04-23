MARCH 4, 1974 - APRIL 20, 2020 Zack was the son of the late Samuel Davis and Minnie L. McLaughlin of Greensboro, NC. Viewings will be held on April 23, 4 p.m.to 6 p.m., and April 24, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Woodard Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on April 24 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. If you wish to send flowers or donations, please send to Woodard Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Zaccheus Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

