SEPTEMBER 21, 1941 - OCTOBER 7, 2019 William E. "Bud" Davis, 78, of Liberty, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Randolph Hospice House. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Liberty, with the Rev. M. Timothy Martin officiating. A native of Liberty, he attended Lenoir-Rhyne College (now University) and was a graduate of Randolph Technical Institute (now Randolph Community College). He was retired from a career as a photographer with the Army Corps of Engineers. Prior to his career with the Corps of Engineers, he was a photographer for the News and Observer in Raleigh. He loved aviation, flying model airplanes, photography, and spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents, C. R. (Sam) and Rebekah K. Davis, and his sisters, Linda Kriegsman and Rebekah Fitzgerald. He is survived by his wife, Peggy, of the home, his stepson, Chris Stanford (Jeannie) of Greensboro, and grandson Hayes Stanford. He is also survived by his brother, John Davis (Lee) of Raleigh; brother-in-law, Doug Gregson (Faye); and four nieces, Kendra K. Martin (Tim), Amy K. Thompson (Randy), Kelly K. Pearlman (Fred), and Samantha Presnell (Josh). The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Loflin Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Liberty. The family wishes to thank the many friends who have lovingly helped to care for Bud and Peggy during his illness. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.loflinfh.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Davis family. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty 212 West Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty, NC 27298
