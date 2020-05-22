FEBRUARY 28, 1939 - MAY 17, 2020 Mrs. Shirley Davis-Moore passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Children's Chapel UCC, Graham, NC. Viewing will be Friday (5/22) and Saturday (5/23) at Woodard Funeral Home. Woodard Funeral Home 3200 N O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC

